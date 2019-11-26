Tuesday Weather Service Update: S N O W

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has changed very little in their forecast for the Thanksgiving weekend in northern Arizona.

National Weather Service in Flagstaff:

Early Thursday through Saturday Morning – All of northern and central Arizona

HIGH Confidence Difficult to impossible driving conditions

MODERATE Confidence Spotty power outages

Details:

● Timing: Precipitation will begin early Thursday and then increase in coverage and intensity

through the day Thursday (Thanksgiving), continuing on Friday. Snow showers are expected to

taper off early Saturday.

● Snow totals: 1 to 2+ feet at elevations above 5500-6000 feet. 2 to 10 inches at elevations

between 3500-5500 feet, mainly on Friday.

● Snow levels: Lowering to 5800-7800 feet (lowest west, highest east) by the end of Thursday.

Lowering to 4000-6500 feet (lowest west, highest east) by Friday morning and then all the way

down to around 3000 feet Friday night.

● Flooding: Some low elevation (mainly within existing waterways) flooding is possible south of the

Mogollon Rim in Yavapai and northern Gila counties.

● Winds: Strong south through southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 35-45 mph on

Wednesday and Thursday. Winds will lead to some blowing and drifting snow Thursday through

Friday night.