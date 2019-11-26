News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Tuesday Weather Service Update: S N O W

November 26
05:32 2019
The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has changed very little in their forecast for the Thanksgiving weekend in northern Arizona.

National Weather Service in Flagstaff:

Early Thursday through Saturday Morning – All of northern and central Arizona

HIGH Confidence Difficult to impossible driving conditions
MODERATE Confidence Spotty power outages

Details:

● Timing: Precipitation will begin early Thursday and then increase in coverage and intensity
through the day Thursday (Thanksgiving), continuing on Friday. Snow showers are expected to
taper off early Saturday.
● Snow totals: 1 to 2+ feet at elevations above 5500-6000 feet. 2 to 10 inches at elevations
between 3500-5500 feet, mainly on Friday.
● Snow levels: Lowering to 5800-7800 feet (lowest west, highest east) by the end of Thursday.
Lowering to 4000-6500 feet (lowest west, highest east) by Friday morning and then all the way
down to around 3000 feet Friday night.
● Flooding: Some low elevation (mainly within existing waterways) flooding is possible south of the
Mogollon Rim in Yavapai and northern Gila counties.
● Winds: Strong south through southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 35-45 mph on
Wednesday and Thursday. Winds will lead to some blowing and drifting snow Thursday through
Friday night.

Summary: Winter weather headed for northern Arizona

