Tuba City Success

Roe, Roe, Roe your boat … straight to the head of the class.

Tuba City High School senior James Roe III has been named the valedictorian for the Class of 2017.

Roe, 17, was born in Flagstaff, but raised in Tuba City. He has attended schools in the Tuba City district since pre-school.

Both of his parents are employed by the Tuba City Unified School District. His mother, Sandra Roe, is the Exceptional Education director and his father, James Roe, Jr., is the athletic director.

The younger Roe has blended his own educational endeavors and close relationships with other students, both Hopi and Navajo.

Roe has been accepted at several universities, including full scholarships, at Northern Arizona University, Montana State University and Colorado State University.

He is interested in a career in wildlife biology.

“I always worked really hard,” Roe said.a

The salutatorian for the Class of 2017 is Charles Henderson.

Henderson, 18, is the son of Charles Henry Henderson, the director of the Nizhoni Accelerated Academy. His mother, Jennifer Henderson, is a former teacher for the TCUSD.

Henderson began attending Tuba City High School as a freshmen. He has already accepted a scholarship to attend Northern Arizona University.

Interested in science, Henderson plans to focus on Bio-medical sciences. He hopes to become a pharmacist some day.

Henderson credits TCHS science teacher Effie Hyden with mentoring him and inspiring him to pursue science.

Henderson said one of the keys to his academic success is to always ask questions.

But there’s no question that Roe and Henderson belong at the head of the class.