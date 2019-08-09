Tuba City School Bus Crash

According to the Navajo Police Department, a school bus carrying more than 25 students was broadsided in Tuba City on Wednesday afternoon by a man who was believed to be impaired. While some of the children sustained minor injuries and were transported to Tuba City Regional Health Care Hospital, none of the injuries were thought to be serious in nature.

The driver of the 2004 GMC pickup truck that struck the side of the bus fled the scene in his vehicle. As the investigation by police continued the driver, whose name has not been released, was found and was arrested.

The accident happened at about 3:45 Wednesday on Moenae Rd., about a mile west of Main Street in Tuba City. The students were being taken home from Tuba City Boarding School.

Prior to the accident, the driver had reportedly been seen by witnesses to be driving erratically. He was suspected by police to have been under the influence.

Navajo Police are continuing to investigate the incident.