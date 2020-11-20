Tuba City Regional Health Care Can Help COVID-19 Patients With Isolation
The Tuba City Regional Healthcare Corporation Ready to Help When Needed
Did you test positive for COVID-19 but you cannot isolate from your family? If you tested positive at the Tuba City Regional Health Center, they can help you! You may be able to qualify to self-isolate at a hotel for up to two weeks! Their Public Health Nursing can help with some options for you. Call them for information:
To be eligible for referral to an isolation site, you must:
* Be able to conduct activities of daily living independently
* Be unable to be isolated at home
*Meet specific health criteria determined by your doctor or case manager
*Be over the age of 18, unless you’re part of a family also isolating
*Not be under the influence of alcohol or drugs or likely to experience withdrawal
Call their COVID-19 Hotline:
1-866-976-5941