Tuba City Regional Health Care Can Help COVID-19 Patients With Isolation

The Tuba City Regional Healthcare Corporation Ready to Help When Needed

Did you test positive for COVID-19 but you cannot isolate from your family? If you tested positive at the Tuba City Regional Health Center, they can help you! You may be able to qualify to self-isolate at a hotel for up to two weeks! Their Public Health Nursing can help with some options for you. Call them for information:

To be eligible for referral to an isolation site, you must:

* Be able to conduct activities of daily living independently

* Be unable to be isolated at home

*Meet specific health criteria determined by your doctor or case manager

*Be over the age of 18, unless you’re part of a family also isolating

*Not be under the influence of alcohol or drugs or likely to experience withdrawal

Call their COVID-19 Hotline:

1-866-976-5941