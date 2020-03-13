Tuba City Man Receives Multiple Life Terms for Child Sex Abuse

In the late 1990s, Jones repeatedly sexually abused a minor who was under the age of 12. In 2016, Jones repeatedly sexually abused another minor who was 12 years old. Jones sexually abused the victims on the Navajo Nation Indian Reservation, where Jones and the victims are enrolled tribal members.

“There is no question that Navajo will be a safer place for children with Jones off the streets permanently,” said United States Attorney Michael Bailey.

“These crimes are gut-wrenching and there is no question that this sentencing is just,” said Sean Kaul, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Phoenix Field Office. “The FBI is responsible for investigating the most serious crimes in Indian Country and we will continue to aggressively pursue child sexual assault cases. The FBI is committed to protecting all of our communities, helping victims, and ensuring that justice is served.”

The investigation in this case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety. The prosecution was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ryan Powell and Amy Chang, District of Arizona, Phoenix.