Tsosie Concedes Election Results

The general election was November 6, but not all the results went uncontested.

Delegate Leonard Tsosie filed a complaint against declared winner Daniel Tso, the Navajo Board of Election Supervisors and the Navajo Election Administration. Tsosie argued that he lost the election due to problems in the election office; namely insufficient ballots and ballots being voided because voters were incorrectly filling out the referendum portion of the ballot.

The referendum pertained to the question of pay increases for the president and vice president. The referendum did not pass.

But Navajo Office of Hearings and Appeals Senior Hearing Officer Richie Nez dismissed Tsosie’s complaint on January 4, after the delegate said it would be “futile” to continue the hearing..

Tsosie did not feel that he was getting a fair hearing and had requested Nez step aside and a new hearing officer be appointed. Nez denied that request.

Nez also denied Tsosie’s bid for a continuance.

After the OHA decision Tsosie strongly hinted that he might appeal to the Navajo Supreme Court.

Late last week Tsosie announced that he would not file an appeal, conceding the race to Tso.

According to the official election results electronically posted on the election board and office website Tso received 1,582 votes to Tsosie’s 1,225.

The Navajo high court also upheld the OHA decisions to dismiss complaints filed against long-time delegate Kee Allen Begay, Jr., and Delegate Jimmy Yellowhair.

Melvin Harrison had filed a complaint against Begay, charging that Begay was unqualified for the tribal council because of a conviction in civil court.

The OHA dismissed Harrison’s claim because he did not cite applicable law or state facts that would supporthis claim.

The Supreme Court ruled that the OHA has “great discretion” when determining if a complaint is sufficiently filed. The court also said that Harrison failed to cite specific laws pertaining to his claim.

“A grievance is not a haphazard hunt,” the court ruled.

The Supreme Court also sided with the OHA in its dismissal of a complaint filed by Delegate Amos Johnson.

The court found that the OHA listed several reasons why it dismissed Johnson’s grievance against Yellowhair and several members of his family.

However, the court decided, that Johnson only appealed the OHA judgment that he failed to attach evidence to his grievance form.

While Johnson did cite the law he believed was violated, he failed to provide facts of how the election outcome was “altered.”

Yellowhair bested Johnson by 125 votes.