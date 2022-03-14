Tso on Cusp of Making History

By John Christian Hopkins

Navajo Nation leaders praised the nomination of tribal member Roselyn Tso to serve as Director of the Indian Health Service (IHS).

Tso would be the first Native American to head the agency.

“This is a historic nomination put forth by the Biden-Harris Administration. Over many years, Director Tso has demonstrated her commitment to public health and the well-being of all people at the federal and tribal levels, which have prepared her for this new opportunity,” Navajo Nation president Jonathan Nez said. “On behalf of the Navajo people, we congratulate Director Tso, her family, and colleagues.”

Tso is currently the Director for the Navajo Area IHS and is an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation.

“The Navajo Nation commends this historic nomination of Ms. Roselyn Tso who has served more than 38 years with the Indian Health Service providing for the healthcare needs of families across Indian Country,” Navajo Speaker Seth Damon said.

Tso has committed her professional life to the public health field and has overseen the well-being of the Navajo people during the Covid-19 pandemic, Damon added.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, her leadership, expertise, and compassion have helped to reduce the spread of this modern-day monster and to save lives,” Nez agreed.

“Her years of leadership on the frontlines have prepared her to lead the IHS and to be an outspoken voice for tribes across the United States,” Damon said. “We appreciate President Biden for appointing highly motivated and qualified Native American leaders to key positions within his administration.”

Once confirmed, Tso will lead a federal agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that deliver health services to approximately 2.6 million American Indians and Alaska Natives.

“Ms. Roselyn Tso is known to be an avid protector of our Diné people. We foresee her leadership advocating for tribal nations across the United States with a great deal of compassion and care,” Delegate Thomas Walker said.

Since 1984, Tso has served with the Indian Health Service in various leadership roles. Currently, while overseeing the Navajo Area IHS, the agency delivers health services to over 244,000 people from the San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe, Zuni Pueblo, Hopi Tribe, and the Navajo Nation.

“The Navajo people are proud that one of our matriarchs was appointed by the Biden-Harris Administration into a key leadership position. She is an outstanding representative and a strong voice for Indigenous women across the country. We look forward to working with Ms. Tso and the Indian Health Service to provide the best healthcare for our Navajo families during this pandemic,” Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty said.

According to the White House, Tso was responsible for the implementation of the Indian Self-Determination and Education Act within her professional roles at the IHS and worked to provide quality direct services for tribes.