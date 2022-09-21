Tse’Yaato; High School Receives High Honor

Coconino County Accommodation District’s Tse’Yaato’

High School Ranked in Top 5% of Cognia Schools Worldwide

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino County Superintendent Cheryl Mango-Paget is pleased to announce that the Coconino County Accommodation district’s Tse’Yaato’ High School in Page, Arizona, has received Cognia’s highest honor as a 2022 School of Distinction. Considered the Gold standard in academic accreditation, this award recognizes Tse’Yaato’ High School as a “top-flight system”, an honor extended to the top 5% of schools worldwide each evaluation cycle.

“We are honored, humbled, and proud to receive this remarkable recognition,” said the school’s principal Traci Parker, “Over the past 10 years, we have focused on the development and refinement of curriculum with systems of reflection of data and teaching strategies, the incorporation of learner profile data and technology in differentiated instruction with both academic and social-emotional supports, the expansion of career and technical education options, as well as the transition to cooperative learning and trauma informed practices.”

Parker has recruited and retained a team of exceptional, dedicated teachers who love the work and the students. Tse’Yaato’ s academic focus is to prepare students for their next academic or career step in life. The goal is to build academic self-esteem with each student.

District superintendent, Dave Dirksen, applauds the hard work and dedication of the Tse’ Yaato staff which led to this Cognia award and states that he can only imagine the immense pride the school staff, students, parents, and greater Page community must feel.

Tse’Yaato’ s assets are caring teachers who are committed to helping students succeed. Students discover abilities they didn’t know they had. Small class sizes, individualized academic plans, and robust curriculum options contribute to our graduates’ educational success.

Accreditation from Cognia is a valuable mark of distinction recognized around the world. Each year, Cognia identifies schools that best exemplify excellence in education and stand out in their service to learners, based on the results of their rigorous accreditation process.

This elite group of schools demonstrated excellence in meeting the Cognia Performance Standards during their accreditation reviews, thus earning the School of Distinction award. Each of these schools or systems effectively implements high-quality instruction, shows consistent organizational effectiveness, maintains a commitment to continuous improvement and demonstrates a sustained commitment to learners. Tse’Yaato’ High School is thrilled to be included in this list of exceptional institutions as Cognia evaluates schools in 86 countries. To be included in such an exclusive group worldwide is truly an honor.

To learn more about the 2022 Schools of Distinction, please visit Cognia’s website:

https://www.cognia.org/services/accreditation-certification/schools-of-distinction/#schools

For more information, please email the Superintendent’s Office at [email protected] or call (928) 679-8070.

