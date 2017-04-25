Trump to Take a Second Look at Monuments

President Donald Trump will issue an executive order this week instruction the Interior Department to re-examine all national monument designations made in the past 21 years.

Believed to be specifically targeted are the Grand Staircase Escalante and Bears Ears monuments. Staircase was designated by Bill Clinton in 1996, while setting aside Bears Ears was one of the last actions taken by Barack Obama before he left office.

Monument designations do not require Congressional approval.

Utah Senator Orrin Hatch has been pressing Trump to conduct the review. During a visit to Bears Ears last week, Hatch promised, “I’m committed to rolling back the egregious abuse of the Antiquities Act to serve far-left special interests.”

Jen Ujifusa with the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance countered, “Utah’s national monuments are our last line of defense against the very real specter of climate change.”

An intertribal coalition supportive of Bears Ears says that if the review is done correctly, it will show the need for protection of the site.