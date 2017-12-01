News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Trump to Slash Bears Ears & Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments

Trump to Slash Bears Ears & Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments
December 01
17:15 2017
Print This Article

Five Native American tribes are planning to lead protests and will file a lawsuit if the President goes ahead with a decision to cut the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments into several smaller pieces, shrinking the former by as much as 85 percent.

The monument designations prevent new mining and drilling operations, and can halt logging, grazing, road building, recreation, depending on the rules set upon designation.

The reduction would come as a result of recommendations made by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, who chose the two Utah monuments and four others, including nearby Gold Butte National Monument in Nevada.

President Trump will announce his final decision on Monday when he visits Salt Lake City.

Tags
Bears Ears National MonumentDonald Trumpgrand staircase escalantemonumentspotus

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVES

Lake Powell Life News

LAKE POWELL LIFE provides news for Lake Powell, Page, and surrounding areas. For more information, view our Visitors Guide and Business Directory.

Advertise on LakePowellLife.com
Call Janet at 928-645-8181 or send an email to janet@kxaz.com.

Facebook

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.