Trump to Slash Bears Ears & Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments

Five Native American tribes are planning to lead protests and will file a lawsuit if the President goes ahead with a decision to cut the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments into several smaller pieces, shrinking the former by as much as 85 percent.

The monument designations prevent new mining and drilling operations, and can halt logging, grazing, road building, recreation, depending on the rules set upon designation.

The reduction would come as a result of recommendations made by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, who chose the two Utah monuments and four others, including nearby Gold Butte National Monument in Nevada.

President Trump will announce his final decision on Monday when he visits Salt Lake City.