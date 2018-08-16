Tribal Leaders Ask For Halt to BLM Plans for Bears Ears

Tribal leaders from Utah have issued a formal request to government agencies to stop making plans for the two units of the Bears Ears National Monument reduced last year by President Trump. The Utah Tribal Leaders Association passed a resolution asking the Bureau of Land Management and Forest Service to halt its planning process due to the fact that the reduction of Bears Ears National Monument (BENM) is currently in litigation. As well, with the federal expedition of the planning stages, Tribal officials are requesting more time and communication with tribes and the public during the process, a request they’ve made BEFORE the BLM’s release earlier this week of the Draft Environmental Impact Statement and subsequent 90 day comment period for the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Escalante National Monuments- which we’ve shared with you to read here.

Read more about the Utah Tribal Leaders Association’s resolution here.