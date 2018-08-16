News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Tribal Leaders Ask For Halt to BLM Plans for Bears Ears

Tribal Leaders Ask For Halt to BLM Plans for Bears Ears
August 16
18:30 2018
Print This Article

Tribal leaders from Utah have issued a formal request to government agencies to stop making plans for the two units of the Bears Ears National Monument reduced last year by President Trump.  The Utah Tribal Leaders Association passed a resolution asking the Bureau of Land Management and Forest Service to halt its planning process due to the fact that the reduction of Bears Ears National Monument (BENM) is currently in litigation. As well, with the federal expedition of the planning stages, Tribal officials are requesting more time and communication with tribes and the public during the process, a request they’ve made BEFORE the BLM’s release earlier this week of the Draft Environmental Impact Statement and subsequent 90 day comment period for the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Escalante National Monuments- which we’ve shared with you to read here.

Read more about the Utah Tribal Leaders Association’s resolution here.

 

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.