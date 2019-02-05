Tribal Gaming 2018 Final Quarter Generates $16.7M

The Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG) announced today that statewide tribal gaming contributions generated approximately $16.7 million for the quarter ending December 31, 2018. This amount represents an 8.1 percent increase when compared to the same quarter of last year.

“As tribal gaming contributions continue to increase, so do the benefits to Arizonans,” said James Ashley, Interim Director, Arizona Department of Gaming. “For the State’s fiscal year to date, tribal gaming contributions have furnished nearly $71 million to support the State.”

The Arizona Department of Gaming will distribute quarterly tribal contributions to the Arizona Benefits Fund as follows:

Instructional Improvement Fund/Education …………………………………………………$8,346,117

Trauma and Emergency Services Fund ……………………………………………………….$4,173,059

Arizona Department of Gaming operating costs ……………………………………………$1,507,124

Arizona Wildlife Conservation Fund…………………………………………………………….$1,192,302

State Tourism Fund………………………………………………………………………………..$1,192,302

Problem Gambling Education, Treatment and Prevention…………………………………..$334,917

TOTAL tribal gaming contributions for the quarter ending December 31, 2018 ………. $16,745,821

Per the Arizona Tribal-State Gaming Compact, tribes with casinos contribute 1 to 8 percent of their Class III gross gaming revenue to the state, cities, towns, and counties. Currently, there are 24 Class III casinos in Arizona, which ADG regulates with Arizona tribes.

About ADG

Established by the Arizona State Legislature in 1995, ADG is the state regulatory agency for tribal gaming, parimutuel racing and wagering, and boxing and mixed martial arts. ADG also provides and supports education, prevention, and treatment programs for people and families affected by problem gambling through its Division of

Problem Gambling and 24-hour confidential helpline, 1-800-NEXT-STEP.