Treating Substance Abuse in Coconino County

The Coconino County Public Health Services District (CCPHSD) released a new data dashboard, “Substance Abuse in Coconino County,” which provides an in-depth analysis of substance use trends among Coconino County residents from 2012 through 2016. A comprehensive report, “Injuries and Deaths related to Substance Use in Coconino County 2012 – 2016,” is included in the dashboard with additional analysis.

The CCPHSD report and data dashboard provide statistics about substance abuse which help describe the problem on a local level in hopes of helping inform community decision making. The effects of substance abuse in Coconino County contributed to social, physical, mental and community health concerns.

The Coconino County Substance Abuse Data Dashboard is available here.

CCPHSD, in partnership with community stakeholders and with input from epidemiologists, launched the Coconino County Prescription Drug Overdose Prevention Program. The program is funded through a grant from the Arizona Department of Health Services and focuses on strategies to address opioid use disorders in Coconino County.

The strategies address needs in the following five categories:

– Improve prescription drug disposal

– Promoting new prescribing policies

– Improve community and first responders access to Naloxone

– Increase community awareness

– Increase the number of referral to substance abuse treatment

The Coconino County Public Health Services District will continue to monitor and track substance use trends and to use these findings to collaborate with public health partners to enhance and expand services for substance abuse, suicide prevention and behavioral health.

To learn more about the program click here.