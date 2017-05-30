News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Tragedy on a Utah River

Tragedy on a Utah River
May 30
09:48 2017
Print This Article

In Utah yesterday it was a triple tragedy on the water.

A 4-year old girl playing with her mother near the Provo River fell into the water.

Frantically, five adults jumped-in in an attempt to save little London DeDios. As of last report, she was never found.

However, among the five adults who jumped-in to save London, two of them were swept away and drowned. One of the deceased was London’s mother, 34-year old Brenda DeDios.

The third victim was identified as 30-year old Sean Thane, who had been a bystander.

Late last night well over one hundred people, including Sheriff’s Deputies, were at the river still looking for London.

Tags
Provo RiverUtah

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.