Tragedy on a Utah River

In Utah yesterday it was a triple tragedy on the water.

A 4-year old girl playing with her mother near the Provo River fell into the water.

Frantically, five adults jumped-in in an attempt to save little London DeDios. As of last report, she was never found.

However, among the five adults who jumped-in to save London, two of them were swept away and drowned. One of the deceased was London’s mother, 34-year old Brenda DeDios.

The third victim was identified as 30-year old Sean Thane, who had been a bystander.

Late last night well over one hundred people, including Sheriff’s Deputies, were at the river still looking for London.