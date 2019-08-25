Traffic Issue East of Hurricane Sunday

If you were returning midday Sunday to Kanab or Page from St. George or Hurricane, you might’ve found yourself slowed by an accident on Utah Route 59, just up the incline from Hurricane. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 12-Noon two-vehicle crash, as did the Utah Highway Patrol. There was no immediate word on if there were injuries, but both of the vehicles sustained serious damage. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.