Trade Show Back in Utah

By Eli Joseph

An influential trade show is coming back to Utah.

The Outdoor Retailers Trade Show will be staged in Salt Lake City next winter after being held in Denver since 2018.

However, some big-name companies are threatening a boycott because of their disagreements with some Utah politics.

Show owner Emerald X issued a statement saying, “Salt Lake is our hometown. Leaving has not brought the changes we hoped for.”

The show was held in Utah for decades before the Denver move.

Emerald said it consulted hundreds of firms and exhibitors, and the overriding majority wanted the Salt Lake venue. The statement said it is easier to demonstrate products because testing sites are easily accessible.

The local economic impact of the trade show is estimated to be in the tens of millions of dollars.