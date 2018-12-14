News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Toyota Recalls

December 14
09:19 2018
Toyota has recalled nearly 70,000 Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles to replace their airbag inflators. The inflators use a chemical called ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion that inflates the bags but when the chemical deteriorates, it can burn too fast, causing the metal canister to blow apart and send shrapnel flying at passengers inside the cars. At least 23 people around the globe have died due to accidents involving the defective airbags. Toyota will begin sending out letters to affected vehicle owners beginning in January 2019.

 

Click here to find out what vehicles have the recall

 

 

