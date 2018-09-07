News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Toyota Announces Newer Model Prius Recall

Toyota Announces Newer Model Prius Recall
September 07
08:19 2018
Print This Article

If you have a newer model Toyota Prius, this might pertain to you. Wednesday September 5th the car maker announced the recall of a million Prius vehicles worldwide claiming a wiring issue is generating heat that could lead to a car fire. Here in the U.S. they say just shy of 200,000 vehicles are eligible for the checkup and repair. If you own a Prius manufactured between mid-2015 and May 2018, recall notices are being mailed out by Toyota later this month or you can check online to see if you need to bring in your car for inspection and repair.

 

 

 

 

 

Tags
hybridpriusrecalltoyota

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.