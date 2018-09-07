Toyota Announces Newer Model Prius Recall

If you have a newer model Toyota Prius, this might pertain to you. Wednesday September 5th the car maker announced the recall of a million Prius vehicles worldwide claiming a wiring issue is generating heat that could lead to a car fire. Here in the U.S. they say just shy of 200,000 vehicles are eligible for the checkup and repair. If you own a Prius manufactured between mid-2015 and May 2018, recall notices are being mailed out by Toyota later this month or you can check online to see if you need to bring in your car for inspection and repair.