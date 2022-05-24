Town Hall Event in Page for Those Affected by Power Plant Closure

The Arizona Corporation Commission has announced that they will be hosting 3 in-person Town Hall events across Arizona in order to hear from communities and individuals who have been affected by past or future power plant closures in their region.

The first of these meetings is taking place right here in Page, tonight Tuesday May 24th.

It will be at Page City Hall and the event will run from 5 to 8pm.

Anyone who would like to share with the Arizona Corporation Commission how they have been impacted by the closure of the power plant should plan to attend.

There will be another of these Town Hall meetings tomorrow evening in Holbrook, and on Thursday in Eagar.