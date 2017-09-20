Tourism Set To Become Top Dog

Southern Utah is known for its magnificent natural destinations and landmarks, thus tourism is the anchor of the economy.

Last year the number of visitors to Utah’s National parks jumped by 21 percent, and Utah made Approximately 8 billion dollars in tourism.

Over 229,000 people are employed in the tourism sector in Southern Utah.

The interesting part is that tourism isn’t known to be high paying, however last year leisure and hospitality jobs saw a pay raise that was six percent higher than any other field.

In Page, the next two years will be critical in tourism. With the closure of the Navajo Generating Station looming, tourism is slated to become the heart of the local economy.

Attractions like Antelope Canyon, Lake Powell, and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area are key to the necessary transition.