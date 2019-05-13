Tour Bus Rollover Crash

On Friday, May 10th, 2019 at 0855 hours Page Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection of US Hwy 89 & SR 98 for a motor vehicle accident with multiple patients. While responding it was determined that the accident involved a small tour bus that had rolled over. A “full call out” was made for additional personnel and National Park Service was contacted for resources.

On arrival, Page Fire found the tour bus on the east side of the intersection, turned onto its side. Multiple people were walking around the scene. The on-duty Captain established command of the scene and declared a mass casualty incident. Triage of all subjects involved was performed; it was determined that 18 people were “walking wounded” and 6 people would need to be transported by EMS.

The “walking wounded” (18 individuals) were privately transported to Page Hospital for crisis intervention. The other 6 patients were treated and transported by ambulance to Page ER. Page Fire Department returned to service at 1005 hours. Total units on scene were as follows: Medic 10, Medic 11, Medic 15, Engine 10, and Rescue 1 from National Park Service.