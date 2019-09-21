Tour Bus Crash in Utah Kills Four

As of Saturday afternoon, there were still a dozen people hospitalized as a result of Friday’s tragic bus crash near Bryce Canyon National Park. The late morning crash (Utah time) on Friday left four people dead.

The home base for the tour bus in question is Southern California. As a result, it seemed no one in Page associated with tour buses here; knew the driver or the tour company.

Inside the bus were a total of 31-people, including the driver.

The question now is, why?

It appears, according to various reports, that the driver drifted right on State Road 12, and then over-corrected and lost control of the bus. When the driver lost control, the bus fishtailed and rolled over on the road.

The last reports we had was that five people were still in critical condition.

There was speculation that perhaps an animal darted in front of the bus. Or perhaps there was another happenstance that caused the driver to drift to the right. There were apparently witnesses and the investigation continues.

The sheriff of Garfield County, Utah, is Danny Perkins. Sheriff Perkins had a lot of thankfulness for the people who came forward to help the survivors before, and after, the first responders arrived.

From Facebook Saturday afternoon: