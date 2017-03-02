Tougher DUI Law on the Way in Utah

In most states the blood-alcohol limit for drivers is point-zero-eight. Very soon in Utah that number is expected to drop to point-zero-five. That’s the word coming from the state capital, Salt Lake City, where a bill introduced in the House has been sent to the State Senate for consideration.

HB 155 was approved in the House 48-26. Then, earlier this week, the Senate’s Transportation Committee gave its endorsement, which means the full Senate is next.

In Arizona the limit is point-zero-eight, unless you’re driving a commercial vehicle. In that case it drops to point-zero-four.

The House bill was sponsored by Republican Norm Thurston. He wanted to send a message to motorists to never drive after drinking, not even a drop of alcohol. He believes one’s driving skills begin deteriorating even after just one drink.

If this new drinking limit becomes law, it would be the strictest one in the Nation for drivers of non-commercial vehicles.