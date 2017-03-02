News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Tougher DUI Law on the Way in Utah

Tougher DUI Law on the Way in Utah
March 02
10:06 2017
Print This Article

In most states the blood-alcohol limit for drivers is point-zero-eight. Very soon in Utah that number is expected to drop to point-zero-five. That’s the word coming from the state capital, Salt Lake City, where a bill introduced in the House has been sent to the State Senate for consideration.

HB 155 was approved in the House 48-26. Then, earlier this week, the Senate’s Transportation Committee gave its endorsement, which means the full Senate is next.

In Arizona the limit is point-zero-eight, unless you’re driving a commercial vehicle. In that case it drops to point-zero-four.

The House bill was sponsored by Republican Norm Thurston. He wanted to send a message to motorists to never drive after drinking, not even a drop of alcohol. He believes one’s driving skills begin deteriorating even after just one drink.

If this new drinking limit becomes law, it would be the strictest one in the Nation for drivers of non-commercial vehicles.

Tags
duilawUtah

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

Weather Forecast

Clear
Thursday
Clear
High 54°/Low 34°
0%
Clear
Friday
Clear
High 60°/Low 39°
0%
Partly Cloudy
Saturday
Partly Cloudy
High 65°/Low 44°
0%
Partly Cloudy
Sunday
Partly Cloudy
High 63°/Low 39°
0%
Wunderground.com
© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.