Top Memorial Day Safety Steps for Travel, Grilling

Page Police Dept. shared this information on social media this week, so we are passing it along! This Memorial Day, many people will be traveling, firing up the backyard grill and the American Red Cross offers a series of steps everyone can follow to safely enjoy the holiday weekend. “Everyone looks forward to having fun over Memorial Day and the Red Cross wants to make sure people know how to stay safe while enjoying the holiday,” said Jim Gilloon, Red Cross Regional Communication Manager.

HIGHWAY SAFETY:

Millions of people will be on the highways over the Memorial Day weekend. The Red Cross offers these tips everyone should do to stay safe while traveling:

1. Buckle seat belts, observe speed limits.

2. Do not drink and drive.

3. Pay full attention to the road – don’t use a cell phone to call or text.

4. Have an emergency preparedness kit in your vehicle.

5. Clean the vehicle’s lights and windows to help the driver see, especially at night. Turn the headlights on as dusk approaches, or during inclement weather.

Fire Season typically begins in May.

1. Avoid parking or driving through areas with grass that would touch your muffler.

2. Dispose Cigarettes properly

3. Don’t Drag Chains—One Spark Is All It Takes.

GRILLING SAFETY:

Every year people are injured while using charcoal or gas grills. Here are several steps to safely cook up treats for the backyard barbecue:

1. Always supervise a barbecue grill when in use.

2. Never grill indoors – not in the house, camper, tent, or any enclosed area.

3. Make sure everyone, including the pets, stays away from the grill.

4. Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, the deck, tree branches, or anything that could catch fire.

5. Use the long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill to keep the chef safe.

RED CROSS APPS:

People can download the all-inclusive Red Cross Emergency app which offers emergency alerts to help keep the user safe. And there is a special mobile app – Monster Guard – designed for kids, teaching them to prepare for emergencies at home by playing an engaging game. Users can find the apps in smartphone app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.

WHAT PEOPLE CAN DO:

People can visit redcross.org/homefires to find out more about how to protect themselves and their loved homes from fire. They can become a Red Cross volunteer by contacting Redcross.org/volunteer or local chapter 602-336-6660. They can also help by donating to Red Cross Disaster Relief by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations to Disaster Relief will be used to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.