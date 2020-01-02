Top Management Changes at the BLM

BLM Utah announces key leadership changes

With a commitment to multiple use and sustained yield, BLM Utah’s leadership is managing public lands in service of the American public

SALT LAKE CITY — As we begin a new year, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is announcing some changes in key leadership across the State:

Edwin L. Roberson, BLM Utah State Director, will retire on January 3, 2020. Ed has served as the BLM Utah State Director since October 2016. He is moving to North Carolina to be with his family after more than 40 years of public service with the BLM. He leaves a legacy of collaborative problem-solving. Under Ed’s leadership BLM Utah built lasting relationships and accomplished many important projects for Utah residents and the American public.

Anita Bilbao, Associate State Director, has agreed to serve as the Acting State Director while the BLM fills the post permanently. Abbie Jossie, Deputy State Director for Natural Resources will fill the role of Associate State Director in an interim capacity.

Lance Porter has been selected as the Green River District Manager. He brings experience balancing multiple uses including recreation to this new role. He previously served as the Canyon Country District Manager in Moab. As Green River District Manager, he will oversee much of BLM’s management of the designations in the John D. Dingell, Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act of 2019 and continue to lead the way in energy development.

Gary Torres, Monticello Field Manager, has served temporarily as the Acting Canyon Country District Manager and has been asked to serve as the Acting State Director for BLM Eastern States. While the BLM seeks a long-term interim District Manager, Brian Quigley, Assistant District Manager will fill that role.

Harry Barberhas been selected as the District Manager of the BLM’s new Paria River District . He previously served as a monument wildlife biologist, the Kanab Field Manager, and the Acting Monument Manager for Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. This new district combines the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument and the Kanab Field Office into one district co-located in Kanab. Whit Bunting has been selected as the permanent Kanab Field Manager. Vicki Tyler is currently serving as the Acting Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument Manager.

Ahmed Mohsen and Kevin Olivercontinue to serve as Color Country District Manager and West Desert District Manager, respectively. Ahmed, Kevin, and their teams have built strong relationships with local partners that continue to help the BLM accomplish important work within their districts.

“It has been a privilege to be the Utah State Director for the last three years,” said Ed Roberson, retiring BLM Utah State Director. “We’ve built a highly effective team here in Utah. I am confident in their commitment to the BLM’s multiple use mission and that they will continue to responsibly manage public lands for present and future generations.”

“We committed to building and maintaining a strong, healthy Team Utah,” said Anita Bilbao, Acting State Director. “We will miss Ed’s thoughtful leadership and know that he has set us up for a successful transition. We are proud of the work our team has accomplished and wish Ed well in retirement. I am humbled to serve in his footsteps.”