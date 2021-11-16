Tom O’Halleran Attends Infrastructure Bill Signing

O’Halleran Attends White House Signing Ceremony of Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

WASHINGTON—Today, Rep. Tom O’Halleran (AZ-01) attended President Biden’s signing ceremony for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act: a bipartisan legislative package that invests in our nation’s crumbling infrastructure, targeting American roads, broadband expansion, electric grids, and water systems. The bill is expected to create two million American jobs per year for the next decade.

“Today, I was proud to join my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, tribal leaders, governors and mayors, skilled laborers, and stakeholders that have worked for change across our country to celebrate the signing of this important bill. Our nation’s crumbling infrastructure has hamstrung the health and growth of our communities for decades, but perhaps nowhere has the effect been felt so acutely as in rural Arizona,” said O’Halleran after the signing ceremony. “In the shadow of wildfire burn scars, towns across our state plead for flood control project funding and hardworking Arizonans traverse some of the most dangerous, outdated roads in our country. Tribal families across Indian Country far too often lack the infrastructure most of us have come to consider as a given—clean, running water; basic electricity; sanitation systems; and an internet connection. The bill we’ve signed into law today will finally provide long-overdue investments to address these problems that cost lives and livelihoods, creating millions of new jobs in the process. This legislation will create jobs that will support families and revitalize our crumbling infrastructure with made-in-America work—pipefitters, auto workers, clean energy construction, tradesmen, and specialized labor and small business involvement will all work in tandem to uplift rural economies across our country.”

O’Halleran has long worked to shepherd the bipartisan infrastructure deal through the House of Representatives, calling for a vote on the measure in August and working with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to ensure its passage.

Photo: Rep. O’Halleran with Rep. Peter Welch