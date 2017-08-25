Tolerance In; Hatred Out, in Coconino County

Right: 5th District Supervisor Lena Fowler with James Jayne, from the County Manager’s Office

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Coconino County Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted Resolution 2017 – 50; condemning hate and racial supremacy while promoting tolerance, at their regular meeting Tuesday night.

The Board considered the resolution due to recent white supremacy rallies and other displays of intolerance in the U.S.

“I’m very proud that the Board stood up on behalf of Coconino County to declare that we will not tolerate any discrimination based on race, ethnicity, religious beliefs or sexual orientation,” said Chairwoman of the Board of Supervisors Liz Archuleta. “We’re a county that values diversity and stands up for the rights of all our citizens. I thank my colleagues who voted today to confirm that we will not waiver on these values.”

Supervisors voted to reaffirm that the County upholds the law and serve all people with equal attention and respect. Coconino County strives to provide programs and services that add value and support to the community, and have a positive impact on quality of life to all residents and visitors.

“I want to thank my colleagues for accepting this resolution,” said District 5 Supervisor Lena Fowler. “We are all one people who travel on many different paths. Our job at the County will remain to provide services to everyone regardless of their race, religion or sexual orientation.”

The County Board of Supervisors officially resolved to maintain cultural, ethnic, geographic and religious diversity to draw upon the expertise of the community. They further resolved that racist propaganda has no place in the County and unequivocally condemns any advocacy of racial supremacy and any discrimination based on religion, culture or sexual orientation.