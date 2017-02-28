News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Tohatchi Chapter Wants Public Safety Complex

February 28
13:40 2017
Tohatchi Chapter officials sent a report to the Navajo Nation Council’s Law and Order Committee seeking its support to demolish an abandoned youth center and police sub-station in order to replace them with a new public safety complex.

“The need of public safety services should be highly considered,” said Council Delegate Peterson Yazzie, “Especially for communities that have commercial development and school districts.”

“We need to be prepared if any emergency arises,” Yazzie said, “But we are not prepared because we don’t have law enforcement or a fire station. That’s why we need this public safety complex.”

Tohatchi is currently served by the Crownpoint Police Department. Crownpoint is approximately 50 miles east of Tohatchi.

But To’Nanees Dizi Council Delegate Otto Tso said there are still unanswered questions about the youth center and the Tohatchi Chapter’s plans for the proposed public safety complex.

“Is the Navajo Nation Division of Community Development willing to share in the cost and planning for this project,” Tso wondered?

Other questions that concern Tso are whether the chapter has withdrawn land for the project and if supporting chapter resolutions are in order.

The chapter has withdrawn six acres for the complex, according to Tohatchi Chapter President Julie Badonie.

“The public safety complex would include a fire station, police sub-station and emergency medical services,” Badonie said.

According to Delegate Kee Allen Begay Jr., the chapter should also include the need for a public safety complex in its capital improvement plan.

