Todd Whitney Named County Emergency Management Director

Coconino County Manager Cynthia Seelhammer announced Todd Whitney as the new Director of Emergency Management. The Director is responsible for coordinating disaster relief services with all government agencies, incorporated communities and public safety agencies in Coconino County.

Whitney currently serves as the Gila County Emergency Manager and Communications Specialist. During his tenure in Gila County, Whitney managed and introduced the County’s mass notification project and the county-wide Emergency Alert System.

“We take pride in professional and responsive emergency management in Coconino County. In 2010, we had to respond to multiple disasters including the Schultz Fire and ensuing floods. I’m confident Todd has the experience we need to keep our citizens informed and safe if another disaster happens in Coconino County,” said Chairwoman of the Board of Supervisors, Liz Archuleta.

Coconino County Emergency Management oversees disaster and relief services by multiple agencies and jurisdictions. The Department is responsible for maintaining the County Emergency Operations Plan and establishing and managing an Emergency Operations Center.

“Todd has outstanding qualifications and will be a valuable member of our county team,” said County Manager Seelhammer. “Also, I want to sincerely thank interim Emergency Manager Jeff Lee for his service the past three months. Jeff was very professional and kept citizens informed through one of the largest snow storms on record in January.”

Whitney earned a master’s degree in Emergency Management and Homeland Security from Arizona State University in 2016. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Public Administration and Emergency Management in 2014 from Northern Arizona University. Whitney is a former member of the United States Marine Corps and also interned for Coconino County Emergency Management during the Slide Fire.

“I’m very grateful to return to Coconino County as the Emergency Management Director,” said Whitney. “As Director, I will work with regional agencies and community partners to provide the best communication, safety and resources to the residents of Coconino County.”

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors approved the appointment at their regular meeting on March 7, 2017.