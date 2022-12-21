Tips to Win the Lottery

By John Christan Hopkins

With Christmas just around the corner many people are looking for ways to make a few extra dollars for the holidays. Here’s one way to add a few bucks to your sleigh: play the lottery.

Now, of course, everyone can’t win – but you don’t care about everybody. This is all about you, pal. They say you have a better chance of being struck by lightning than of winning the lottery.

But here are some tips to help swing the odds in your favor:

Watch football: A North Carolina man running an errand during half-time of a football game. He went to get side dishes for game day meal – but ended up forgetting to bring home the food after winning $100,000 prize! Lyncurgus Williams said he noticed there was only one $30 scratch-off ticket left, so he bought it. To either it pays to watch football – or have a funny first name.

Beginner’s Luck: A Maryland man decided to try playing the Fast Play lottery. He won a $112,533 prize!

Chat with your dad: A South Carolina man was driving down the road when he spotted his father’s car parked in front of a convenience store. He decided to stop and say “Hi.” He casually bought a $5 scratch-off ticket while he was there – and ended up saying hello to a $200,000 prize!

Dumb luck: A man from Adelphi, Maryland, heard people talking about a billion-dollar lottery jackpot so he decided to play. But when he got to the store he couldn’t remember if the historic jackpot was for Powerball or Mega Millions – so he bought one of each. He lost out on Powerball’s billion-dollar jackpot and had to console himself with the $1 million he won from his Mega Millions ticket.

Gone with the whim: A 30-year-old Michigan man bought scratch-off ticket “on a whim.” The Force was with him as he took home $300,000.

Lucky numbers: Raymond Roberts, Sr., of Fall River, Mass., has played the same lottery numbers for 20 years. On December 14 he had “a hunch.” Roberts bought six tickets – all with the same combination of numbers. He won $25,000 a year for life –six times over. Roberts took five of the winning tickets in a lump sum pay-out of nearly $2 million and kept one ticket for an annual $25,000 pay-out.

Doing a favor: A Maryland man couldn’t get to the store in time, so he asked a co-worker to pick him up a Pick 5 ticket for the November 18 midday drawing. The friend bought the man a one dollar straight bet ticket. Then, using the same numbers, the friend bought himself a 50-cent straight bet ticket. The numbers hit and the first man ended up winning $50,000 and his co-worker netted $25,000.