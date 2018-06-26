Tips for a Safe Summer at Glen Canyon NRA

Summer is a great time to visit Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Rainbow Bridge National Monument, as long as safety tips are followed. High summer temperatures can produce heat related illness. Prevention includes proper planning and preparation, increasing fluid intake, appropriate clothing and sunscreen, and limiting strenuous activities to the cooler parts of the day.

Due to the hot, dry conditions, Glen Canyon and surrounding public lands are under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions. Fire use is prohibited, except campfires in provided rings or structures at campgrounds and picnic areas. Campfires are also permitted below the high water mark of Lake Powell. Smoking is prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle or a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials down to mineral soil. As always, fireworks are prohibited.

For those camping within one quarter-mile of Lake Powell’s shoreline, please follow “Lake Powell Pure” practices by properly disposing of human and pet waste. If camping within one quarter-mile of Lake Powell’s shoreline, or more than 200 yards (183 m) from a designated restroom facility, visitors are required to possess and utilize a human sanitation device (portable toilet) that does not use plastic bags to contain the waste. Due to expected high visitation for the July 4th holiday, visitors to any high use beaches are advised to take standard precautions for possible water quality issues. This includes practicing safe sanitation, washing their hands often, and showering after swimming.

Visitors are encouraged to know and follow guidelines for desert and boating safety. Life threatening dangers to avoid include swimming at marinas, flash floods, cliff jumping and carbon monoxide. More safety information is available here. The park wishes everyone a safe and enjoyable visit. Many land and water based activities are available. Find all the information here to plan your next adventure.