Time’s Up for NGS Comments

The comment period on the Navajo Nation for the lease agreement came to an end Friday night. The agreement is actually a re-worked lease agreement between the Salt River Project (SRP) and the Nation. It would allow SRP to cut short the original agreement and allow them to begin tearing down NGS at the end of 2019.

But while the comment period came to a close Friday night, it’s only just the beginning of the agreement’s winding through the Navajo system.

Instead of going straight through to the full Navajo Nation Council for consideration, instead the proposed agreement will be viewed and talked about by four separate Council committees: the Health, Education, and Human Services Committee, Resources and Development Committee, Budget and Finance Committee and the Naabik’íyáti’ Committee.

There’s no telling if these committees will merely nod their approval one-by-one, or tear into the agreement looking for problems. Either way, following visits to the four committees, the lease agreement would then (finally) be seen by the entire Council for consideration.

If any changes are recommended, then it would have to go back to SRP and the other owners of the coal-fueled facility.