Time To Sign-up & Learn at C.C.C.

Coconino Community College’s Page campus begins its fall semester this coming Monday August 28th. Registration ends on the 28th but late registration is available with a surcharge.

Many classes are available including classes in math, reading, history, hotel and restaurant management and many more. But hurry according to Jim Hunter from CCC classes are filling up quickly and this is a busy week due to the last minute education shoppers.

Making the decision to take classes at community college can be beneficial to everyone, according to Coconino County’s Jim Hunter, from the Page campus. He says one great thing about community college is with a variety of people in the classes, a wider array of discussions become possible.

For more info please check Coconino.edu or call Jim Hunter’s office at 928-6445-6881