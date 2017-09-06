Time to give back: National Day of Service and Remembrance

On Monday, people all across the nation will be helping others in remembrance of the events that occurred on September 11th 2001, and here in Page you can join-in at City Park from 4 to 6:30.

The National Day of Service and Remembrance is a time when everyone can assist in improving the community.

Debbie Roundtree helped to coordinator Monday’s event and she encourages everyone in the community to do something, whether it’s serving an organization or just helping someone in the community in need.

The event is using a quote from President Ronald Reagan as its slogan, “No one can help everyone, but everyone can help someone.”

Mrs. Roundtree challenges members of the community to be role models, stating that it is important to teach younger generations to support and to give back.

The Day of Service falls in the wake of the devastation left by two vicious Hurricanes. Roundtree said that a lot of the community members have switched their attention to hurricane relief, which is a good thing; helping others!.

Keep this in mind; hurricane season is in full swing and there is bound to more storms following Harvey and Irma. The phrase, the more the merrier, has never rang more true.

Roundtree also reminds everyone that giving back is always a good thing and that the Day of Service is just a really good time to recognize this.

There will be a box were you are encouraged to write your service on a slip and turn it in anonymously; or don’t! The point is that there will always be work and help that needs to be done in a caring community.