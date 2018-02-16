Time is Running Out

Big game hunt applications due by March 1

If you want to hunt big game animals in Utah this fall, the clock is ticking. Applications for hunting permits are due no later than 11 p.m. on March 1.

The best way to apply is at www.wildlife.utah.gov/biggame.

Once you arrive at the web page, you’ll find all kinds of information that will help you decide which permits to apply for. And, once you’ve made your decision, you can apply at the page.

Lindy Varney, wildlife licensing coordinator for the Division of Wildlife Resources, says maps, drawing odds from 2017 and the success hunters found on various units last fall are among the items you’ll find on the web page. Access to the free 2018 Utah Big Game Application Guidebook is also available at the page.

“The page is a great resource that will help you narrow down which hunts you want to apply for,” she says. “I hope you’ll submit your application no later than March 1. Good luck in this year’s draw.”

In addition to applying for a permit, if you’d like a chance to hunt all three general deer seasons, Varney encourages you to consider joining Utah’s Dedicated Hunter program. You can learn more about the program, and how to join it, at www.wildlife.utah.gov/dh.

More information

If you have questions about applying for a 2018 Utah big game hunting permit, call the Utah Hunt Application office at 1-800-221-0659 or the nearest Division of Wildlife Resources office.

March 1 is the last day to apply for a permit to hunt buck deer in Utah this fall.