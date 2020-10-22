News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Time Almost Over for Early Voting in Coconino County

October 22
09:05 2020
Friday, Oct. 23 is the Last Day to Request An

Early Ballot by Mail for Nov. 3 General Election

 

Coconino County Recorder Patty Hansen

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Coconino County Elections Office reminds registered voters that the last day to request an early ballot to be mailed to you for the November 3 General Election is Friday, October 23.  Voters on the Permanent Early Voting List (PEVL) should have already received their early ballot by mail.  If not, you should call the Elections Office.

If you are not on the PEVL but would like to get a General Election early ballot by mail, you have until Friday at 5:00 pm to make that request.

To request a ballot be mailed to you, voters may call the Elections Office at 928-679-7860 or toll-free 800-793-6181.  Voters may also request an early ballot online at www.coconino.az.gov/elections and by clicking on “Early Ballot Request.”

Voted early ballots should be mailed no later than October 27 to make sure they arrive by Election Day.  The Elections Office must receive your voted early ballot no later than 7 pm on Election Day, November 3.  Voted early ballots may also be dropped off at an early voting location; in a ballot drop box located at several locations in the county; or any polling place or vote center in the county on Election Day.

During the week of October 26 through October 30, voters will be able to cast an early ballot in person at an in-person early voting location.  The list of locations can be found on the Elections Office webpage or call the Elections Office to find the closest location to you.

NOTE: Early voting can be done at Page City Hall Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., but only until Thursday October 29th.

In- person early voting will also be available on Saturday, October 24 at the following locations:

  • Eastside Elections Office, Flagstaff Mall (located next to Dillard’s), 10 am to 7 pm
  • Sunnyside drive up service window, 2304 N 3rd St (enter off of E 6th Ave), 8 am to 11 am and noon to 5 pm
  • Tuba City Elections office, Main Street, Tuba City (located behind the Tuba City Library), 8 am to noon (DST)

 

For more information, call the Elections Office at 928-679-7860 or toll-free at 800-793-6181.

###

Lake Powell Life News

LAKE POWELL LIFE provides news for Lake Powell, Page, and surrounding areas. For more information, view our Visitors Guide and Business Directory.

