Sand Devils Look to Improve to 5-1 Against Tuba City

Sand Devils Varsity football look to extend their winning streak as they start conference play this week against Tuba City Warriors. Sand Devils enter conference play with a 4-1 record and Tuba City is 1-4 with their only win coming against Hopi two weeks ago. Leading the way for the Sand Devils in offense is Sr running-back Kele Meredith 89 carries with 724 yards 6 TD. Sand Devils defense line is the biggest in the 3A North and experienced with talent. Next Friday Sand Devils return home for homecoming against Window Rock kick off is 6pm.