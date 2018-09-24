News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage

Sand Devils Look to Improve to 5-1 Against Tuba City

Sand Devils Look to Improve to 5-1 Against Tuba City
September 24
08:49 2018
Print This Article

Sand Devils Going to Playoffs 2013Sand Devils Varsity football look to extend their winning streak as they start conference play this week against Tuba City Warriors. Sand Devils enter conference play with a 4-1 record and Tuba City is 1-4 with their only win coming against Hopi two weeks ago.  Leading the way for the Sand Devils in offense is Sr running-back Kele Meredith 89 carries with 724 yards 6 TD. Sand Devils defense line is the biggest in the 3A North and experienced with talent. Next Friday Sand Devils return home for homecoming against Window Rock kick off is 6pm.

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Slider height and/or width are not valid or smaller than 50px

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.