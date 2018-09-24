Tiger Woods Back On Top

Tiger Woods returns to the winners circle on Sunday for his 80th career win and his third tour championship this was Tiger’s first win since 2013. The tour championship at East Lake was lead by Tiger from wire to wire. Tiger shot a 1 under par for 71 in the final round on Sunday and finished at 11-under par for the tour championship two shot ahead of Billy Horschel. With the massive crowds on hand during the tour championship that lingered behind Tiger to watch history unfold beneath their eyes showed their support for the 42 year old as he birdies the opening hole.

Tiger had the chance to win the FedEx Cup in addition to the Tour Championship, bu Justin Rose birdie the final hole to lock up the 10 million dollar prize and fourth on the Tournament leaderboard. Woods is now 13 in the world rankings. Tiger Finished the 2017 tour 656th in world rankings. Congrats to Tiger and Justin Rose on the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup.