Tidwell Leaves Forest Service

U.S. Forest Service Chief Tidwell Closes Distinguished Forest Service Career, Announces Retirement

U.S. Forest Service Chief Tom Tidwell today announced his retirement after a 40-year career, characterized by his climb from a firefighter to a District Ranger, Forest Supervisor to the head of the U.S. Forest Service, leading more than 30,000 employees working in all 50 states plus Puerto Rico.

Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue praised Chief Tidwell, saying, "From the start, we have relied on Chief Tidwell's experience and counsel, drawing on his years of experience both in the field and in Washington. The Forest Service will miss the benefit of his knowledge but we wish him well on his retirement after more than 40 years of service with the U.S. Department of Agriculture."

Tony Tooke was named the new Chief of the Forest Service. Most recently he served as the Regional Forester for the Southern Region.