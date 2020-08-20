Thursday Weather Update: HOT!!

Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until Thursday 8 PM MST for the Grand Canyon, Marble & Glen Canyons below 4,500 feet and Yavapai and northern Gila counties below 5,000 feet.

The Excessive Heat warning may be extended beyond Thursday in Page and at the Grand Canyon.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected each afternoon and early evening, mainly along and south of the Mogollon Rim.

Thursday Sunny and hot, with a high near 107. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 76. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday Sunny and hot, with a high near 105. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 77. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Saturday A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny and hot, with a high near 103. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. West wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 102. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Monday Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.