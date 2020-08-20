Thursday Weather Update: HOT!!
August 20
06:04 2020
- Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until Thursday 8 PM MST for the Grand Canyon, Marble & Glen Canyons below 4,500 feet and Yavapai and northern Gila counties below 5,000 feet.
- The Excessive Heat warning may be extended beyond Thursday in Page and at the Grand Canyon.
- Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected each afternoon and early evening, mainly along and south of the Mogollon Rim.
Thursday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 107. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 76. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Friday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 105. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 77. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Saturday
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny and hot, with a high near 103. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. West wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 102. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Monday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.