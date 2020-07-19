News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Three Top COVID Symptoms Named by CDC

July 18
17:00 2020
The Centers for Disease Control  and Prevention in Atlanta has released a report narrowing to three, the most likely symptoms for people who have the coronavirus.

They are: cough, fever and shortness of breath. In fact, the report indicates that 96% of the virus patients has had at least one of these three symptoms.

Also, according to the CDC report, “cough” is the most prominent of the COVID-19 symptoms, with about 84% of those who test positive for the virus having a cough. Additionally, they report that 46% of the people diagnosed had all three of these symptoms.

There are an assortment of other symptoms associated with COVID-19, including muscle pain, fatigue and headache, chills and stomach issues, usually in the form of diarrhea.

In the state of Arizona Saturday health officials reported 2,742 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, with an additional 147 deaths.

Utah on Saturday registered 760 new cases and 8 newly confirmed deaths.

The most recent statistics we have for the Navajo Nation show 79 new cases and two additional deaths.

