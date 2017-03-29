Three Shots Fired; Two Arrests on Monday

It was first reported that 31-year old suspect John Freeman fired one shot during Monday’s pursuit by law enforcement. It turns out that Freeman fired his handgun three times in all, but fortunately no one was hit.

According to reports from the Coconino and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Offices and the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Freeman and 30-year old Gideon Eads ended up arrested as a result of Monday’s busy pursuit. Freeman, however, is facing far more serious charges.

A third person in the stolen sedan was identified as merely a hitchhiker. He faces no charges, but he was seriously hurt as he escaped the car during the abbreviated traffic stop in Ash Fork.

He apparently got tied-up with the seatbelt or door as Freeman pulled away at a high rate of speed. Freeman slowed down only a little, as the man worked his way out of the car and landed on the side of the road.

It was after that traffic stop that Freeman, who was driving the car, that he fired a shot through the passenger window, striking a motor home on the highway. No one was hurt and authorities have recovered the bullet.

Reports indicate that Freeman had the stolen Kia Sedan at speeds close to 120 MPH as he headed east on I-40 toward Williams. But the car began smoking and he got off the highway just east of Williams. The car apparently became disabled near the entrance to Bearazona Wildlife Park. That’s when Freeman and Eads took-off on foot.

It was at that point that the park was evacuated with police escort and the schools in Williams were placed on lockdown.

Eads was arrested right away.

But Freeman fired one shot into the ground and then took aim at deputies and fired another round as he ran. No one was hit. It took a few hours before he was found hiding in a culvert. He gave up with no resistance.

Freeman was booked on charges including Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer, Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Injury, Drive by Shooting, Discharging a Firearm at a Structure, several counts of Endangerment, Vehicle Theft, Fleeing Pursuing Law Enforcement Vehicle, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Prohibited Firearms Possession. He remains in-custody in the Camp Verde Detention Center.