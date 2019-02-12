Three Sand Devil Wrestlers Earn State Championship

The Board of Champions, which hangs in the Sand Devils wrestling team’s practice room, is one of the most difficult lists for a person to get his or her name on. It’s reserved only for Page High School wrestlers who have been crowned a 3A North champion or medaled at the state tournament.

But after a very successful post-season, the prestigious Board of Champions will be expanded by 11 new names.

Zachery Ruiz, Kimball Begay, and Cheyenne Richardson were all crowned state champions at the state championship tournament last Friday. In addition, Carson Stansfield and Hayden Gracia, who won state last year, each finished in sixth place. And Latasha Slim, wrestling in the girls wrestling league will have her name added also, after finishing third at state.

Ruiz, Begay, and Richardson will have their names added to the Board of Champions twice; they also won the 3A North Regional championships.

Ruiz, a sophomore wrestling in the 113-pound bracket, was the first Sand Devil to wrestle Saturday. At the end of regulation, Ruiz and his opponent were tied. In overtime, each round lasts a minute. The match ends when the first wrestler scores. Near the end of the one-minute round, Ruiz scored two points on a takedown and won the match.

“We were very evenly matched,” said Ruiz. “In overtime, it usually comes down to who wants it more and who’s better conditioned. That was me. I just wore him down.”

“You can’t get a better kid than Zachery,” Keisling said. “He’s as good as a kid as you could possibly want to coach.”

Carson Stansfield, wrestling in the 138-pound bracket, took the mat next and earned a spot on the podium after finishing in sixth place after losing a close match 5-6. Gracia also placed sixth after getting pinned in the semi-finals.

It was nearly 10 p.m. by the time Begay and Richardson wrestled in their championship matches.

Begay, a junior wrestling in the 195-pound bracket, was tied with his opponent 4-4 at the end of regulation. Begay lost his contact lens near the end of regulation and the match was stopped briefly while they found his contact. The officials gave Begay more time to put the contact back in his eye, but instead, Begay handed it to his coach and went back to the mat.

“I smelled blood in the water!” Begay said after the match. “I could tell I was gaining the advantage. I just trusted my strength and training and thought, `I’m gonna go finish this guy.’”

Coach Keisling was overjoyed with Begay’s victory.

“I’ve been coaching him since he was five,” Keisling said. “You get to know somebody like that intimately. It’s a satisfaction you can’t get from another sport, after having such a long and deep of a relationship.”

Sand Devils fans barely had time to catch their collective breath from Begay’s dramatic victory before senior Cheyenne Richardson was called to the mat to wrestle in the heavyweight bracket. During Richardson’s first three years of high school, he played basketball, but this year decided he wanted to wrestle instead. The fact that just four months later he was wrestling for a state title was quite amazing.

Matt Penrod and Richardson’s brother, Dakota, were his coaches and they rooted him on from the corner of the mat.

“I went out there knowing I could beat him,” said Richardson. “My brother, Dakota, helped me feel calm.”

Part way through the second round Richardson’s opponent put him on his back, and he was close to getting pinned. And then, in a split second, Richardson threw off his opponent and before anyone could grasp what had happened Richardson had his opponent’s shoulders on the mat and the ref blew his whistle and slapped the mat.

Coach Keisling said after the match that it was one of the most stunning turnarounds he’s witnessed. “I didn’t know if he had the training to get out of that position from his back, and then he just rolled him.”

“At the beginning of the season he was as green as they get, but he’s as athletically gifted as they get too.”

Coach Keisling said a good bit a credit should go to wrestling coaches Matt Penrod and Steven Smith, who are team’s conditioning coaches.

“Two of our championships came in the extra round, and that’s all heart and conditioning,” Keisling said. “At that point in the match the wrestlers have really got to want it, and they need to have the conditioning to get there.”

The final victories came at the end of a long day, at the end of a long tournament at the end of a grueling season, and Keisling was both tired and buzzing with adrenaline.

“I’m so tired right now,” he said, “but so pumped right now too. It will be a while before I’m able to fall asleep tonight.”

Page High School finished in fourth place as a team, which earns them another banner to hang in the high school gym. Banners are given out to top four teams from the state tournament.

“That’s almost as satisfying as it gets,” Keisling said. “Of course, it’s not as great as a first place banner but it’s still pretty great. Putting together a team together with 14 different attitudes, styles, experience is extremely difficult and when that comes together the way it did tonight is extremely satisfying. It’s a part of history. We’ll remember this season for a long time to come. Twenty years from now that banner will be hanging there for my kids to see.”

Last weekend’s tournament was a climactic end to a dramatic season.

Keisling said that sometime in the near future he’ll add the 11 new names to the Board of Champions.

“It’s hard to get your name on that board,” Keisling said. “Nine out of ten wrestlers go through the program without getting their name on it. I’ve had some really talented wrestlers go through here and not pull it off. I’ve got my work cut out for me, with 11 new names to add. Whew! What a year.”

This story courtesy of Page Unified School District