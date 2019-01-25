Three Openings on Utah Wildlife Board

The group that has the final say about hunting, fishing and how wildlife is managed in Utah has three openings it needs to fill.

In August, Kirk Woodward, Calvin Crandall and Steve Dalton—three members of the Utah Wildlife Board—will leave the board after six years of service.

Gov. Gary Herbert appoints members to the board. The governor is looking for the following:

– At least one person from northeastern Utah to take Woodward’s place.

– Crandall and Dalton’s vacancies can be filled by anyone who lives in Utah.

(Since not more than two people can serve from a single Division of Wildlife Resources region, the two candidates who fill Crandall and Dalton’s vacancies will come from separate regions.)

Staci Coons, board coordinator for the Division of Wildlife Resources, says the Utah Wildlife Board consists of seven citizens from different parts of the state. To help manage wildlife in the state, the DWR has divided Utah into five regions. State law requires that every region have at least one representative on the board.

“We need at least one person from northeastern Utah,” Coons says. “The other spots can be filled by anyone in the state.”

To serve on the board, Coons says you need to have a strong interest in wildlife and wildlife management in Utah. You also need to be committed to serving and representing the people of the state.

Applications

Applications to fill the three positions will be accepted starting Feb. 1. To apply or for more information, visit www.wildlife.utah.gov/board-rac.html.

Applications must be received by March 15 to be considered for a position.

The Utah Wildlife Board Nominating Committee—an 11-member committee appointed by Gov. Herbert—will review the applications and select candidates to interview. Then, the committee will forward its recommendations to the governor. Gov. Herbert will make the final decision about who fills the vacancies.

The members the governor appoints will serve for one six-year term.

Coons says board members attend six to seven wildlife board meetings in Salt Lake City each year. “They’re also encouraged to attend Wildlife Regional Advisory Council meetings in their regions,” she says. “Some overnight travel is also required.”