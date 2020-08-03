Three Law Enforcement Agencies Implement New Software
MEDIA RELEASE
For Immediate Release
SUBJECT: New Records Management Software system implemented for three Northern
Arizona agencies.
Flagstaff, AZ- Flagstaff Police Department, Coconino County Sheriff’s Department and Detention
Facility, and NAU Police Department are in the process of upgrading to a Records Management
Software to include a Jail Management Software known as Hexagon OnCall.
The new software system will migrate the existing data, upgraded modern framework and move to a web-based
platform.
Included in the upgrade will be multiple interfaces and a new interface to all agencies
called Traffic and Criminal Software (TraCS). All agencies received a grant from the Governors
Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) for scanners and printers to be installed in the vehicle along
with support from the state to implement and interface with OnCall.
All agencies are excitedfor the new upgrade and will continue to share information to better equip first responders
and to increase our ability to analyze data and identify current crime trends throughout our
agencies.
All agencies will be transitioning to a new records management system beginning on July 30,
2020. During this transition there will intermittent interruptions to our system and other
interfaces to include inmate phone, video visitation and money deposit systems and access to
our records database from July 30th, 2020 through August 6th,2020 while the new system is
brought online.
There will be a delay in report requests, background requests and accident
reports.
We appreciate your understanding and patience as the new system is implemented.