Three Law Enforcement Agencies Implement New Software

MEDIA RELEASE

For Immediate Release

SUBJECT: New Records Management Software system implemented for three Northern

Arizona agencies.

Flagstaff, AZ- Flagstaff Police Department, Coconino County Sheriff’s Department and Detention

Facility, and NAU Police Department are in the process of upgrading to a Records Management

Software to include a Jail Management Software known as Hexagon OnCall.

The new software system will migrate the existing data, upgraded modern framework and move to a web-based

platform.

Included in the upgrade will be multiple interfaces and a new interface to all agencies

called Traffic and Criminal Software (TraCS). All agencies received a grant from the Governors

Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) for scanners and printers to be installed in the vehicle along

with support from the state to implement and interface with OnCall.

All agencies are excitedfor the new upgrade and will continue to share information to better equip first responders

and to increase our ability to analyze data and identify current crime trends throughout our

agencies.

All agencies will be transitioning to a new records management system beginning on July 30,

2020. During this transition there will intermittent interruptions to our system and other

interfaces to include inmate phone, video visitation and money deposit systems and access to

our records database from July 30th, 2020 through August 6th,2020 while the new system is

brought online.

There will be a delay in report requests, background requests and accident

reports.

We appreciate your understanding and patience as the new system is implemented.