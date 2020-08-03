News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Three Law Enforcement Agencies Implement New Software

August 03
09:12 2020
Print This Article

MEDIA RELEASE
For Immediate Release
SUBJECT: New Records Management Software system implemented for three Northern
Arizona agencies.

Flagstaff, AZ- Flagstaff Police Department, Coconino County Sheriff’s Department and Detention
Facility, and NAU Police Department are in the process of upgrading to a Records Management
Software to include a Jail Management Software known as Hexagon OnCall.

The new software system will migrate the existing data, upgraded modern framework and move to a web-based
platform.

Included in the upgrade will be multiple interfaces and a new interface to all agencies
called Traffic and Criminal Software (TraCS). All agencies received a grant from the Governors
Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) for scanners and printers to be installed in the vehicle along
with support from the state to implement and interface with OnCall.

All agencies are excitedfor the new upgrade and will continue to share information to better equip first responders
and to increase our ability to analyze data and identify current crime trends throughout our
agencies.

All agencies will be transitioning to a new records management system beginning on July 30,
2020. During this transition there will intermittent interruptions to our system and other
interfaces to include inmate phone, video visitation and money deposit systems and access to
our records database from July 30th, 2020 through August 6th,2020 while the new system is
brought online.

There will be a delay in report requests, background requests and accident
reports.

We appreciate your understanding and patience as the new system is implemented.

Three Law Enforcement Agencies Implement New Software - overview

Summary: New Records Management Software system implemented for three Northern Arizona agencies

Tags
coconino county sheriff's officeflagstaff policeNorthern Arizona University Police

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.