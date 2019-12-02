Three Killed in Highway 89 Crash

From the Utah Department of Public Safety

Here is the Utah Department of Public safety has this report:

Date: 12-01-2019

Time: 19:20

Location: SR-89

Mile Post: 34

Initial Description:

A Ford van was southbound on SR-89 at a high rate of speed near mm 34. For an unknown reason, the van crossed over the center line and struck a northbound Acura SUV head-on. All three occupants of the Acura were fatally injured. The driver of the van was transported to Dixie Regional hospital via Classic air guard. A third southbound minivan hit debris from the crash, disabling the minivan. After the collision the Ford van caught fire and burned; identification of the van is still underway. Notification to the families of the decedents is ongoing.