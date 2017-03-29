Three County Pursuit Ends with Arrest

A stolen car, a shot fired at law enforcement, a manhunt and finally an arrest. That’s what the Coconino County and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Offices, and numerous other law enforcement agencies were dealing with on Monday. Happily, no one was hurt.

It began with an alleged stolen car in Kingman, in Mohave County, and it led to a pursuit along I-40. An attempted traffic stop near Ash Fork, in Yavapai County, ended when the maroon 4-door sedan took-off, reaching speeds in excess of 100-mph along the way. When the car took off it appeared someone was tossed from the car. That person was nabbed right away.

Next, the car either crashed or became disabled near the Bearazona Wildlife Park just east of Williams, in Coconino County. At that point another person was taken into custody. But it also began an hours-long pursuit of the key suspect, identified as 31-year old John Freeman. As he left on foot he fired at least one shot from a handgun at law enforcement. No one was struck.

It was at that time that Bearazona, with police escort, was safely evacuated of employees and some 200 visitors. The schools in Williams were placed on lockdown, as well.

Several hours later, at about 6 p.m., Freeman was arrested without incident. He was unarmed at the time and an intense hunt for his handgun was begun. It took a while, but before dark set-in, it was found.

Freeman is facing numerous charges as the investigation into Monday’s activities continues.