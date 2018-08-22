Three City of Page Employees Terminated

City of Page apparently making some department changes… This past Tuesday, Page City Manager Michael Celaya terminated three city employees effective immediately. Lake Powell Life News has confirmed with the City Manager that Planning/Community Development Director Kim Johnson, Economic Development Coordinator Lexie Woodward and Community Enhancement Technician Aaron Bixler have been relieved of their duties and given the right to pre-determination hearings. The cause of the terminations has yet to be released by the City of Page, we are still awaiting an official press release about the decision and the future of the positions.

At this point, Celaya has confirmed the action to Lake Powell Life News via email but is refraining from further comment until the process has been completed. We will continue to follow this story for you as the City of Page moves forward, with either dissolving or filling these important at-will city employee positions.

——————————————————————————————–

UPDATE: Lexie Woodward took to social media Wednesday afternoon to clarify that the above article had originally reported that the employees are not in a position to talk about it – which we have since corrected. In her Facebook response Woodward told Lake Powell Life News: “We’ve not been told that. All I know is what I posted on my Facebook profile, and I obviously posted that. The only reasons we were given for the termination were that we “didn’t enjoy our jobs” and that the city was “going in a different direction.”