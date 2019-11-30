Three Children Swept Away by Flood Waters in Gila County

About thirty miles south of Payson, three children were swept away inside a motor home yesterday and had not been found at last report Saturday morning.

Nine people had been in the vehicle, but six were able to escape when the van got stuck in Tonto Creek. That’s near the town of Tonto Basin. It happened at about 4 p.m. on Friday.

The Gila County Sheriff’s office is coordinating the effort to locate the children. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is also on the scene, as is the Arizona Department of Public safety.

Four children and an adult were rescued from a sand bar by way of an emergency helicopter. Another adult was rescued on the creek’s shore.

(Featured photo: Tonto basin, Az.)