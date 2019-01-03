Thousands of Private Student Loans Forgiven

More than 6000 Arizona students who attended a chain of for-profit colleges will get their private student loans forgiven thanks to a state attorney’s general settlement that was announced today. Attorney General Mark Brnovich promising more than 22 million dollars will go to the Arizona students who attended Le Cordon Bleu, Sanford-Brown College, Collins College and American InterContinental University while operated by Career Education Corp. The group was accused of engaging in unfair and deceptive practices like misleading students about costs, job placement rates and how credits would transfer to other institutions.